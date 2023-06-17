Juvenile seriously injured in crash in Aurora

A juvenile was injured in a crash in Aurora on Saturday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on the 1900 block of Liberty Street at 1:21 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to Copley Hospital. There is no update on their condition.

There are no other details available as of Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.