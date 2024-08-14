K9 therapy dogs delight crowds at suburban mall event

K9 therapy dogs took over a suburban mall Wednesday afternoon, leaving attendees reeling.

Leo, a 3-year-old American Labrador, is the Orland Park Police Department's K9 therapy dog. The department has had Leo for about three years, and he has been bringing smiles to faces ever since.

At Wednesday afternoon's "Lemonade with Leo" event, therapy dogs from neighboring departments joined in an effort to raise money for the Orland Park law enforcement organization.

The event featured free lemonade and face painting, but the spotlight was on Leo and the other dogs.

"We came last week and we saw the sign. And because she's obsessed with dogs, we said ‘okay we’re going to bring her…' and she loved it," said one visitor.

"It's nice to have these interactions with the public to let them know that we're here to provide support and if they need help," said Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi,

While Leo doesn’t search for narcotics or suspects like the department’s other K9 officer, Maverick, he plays a crucial role in providing comfort and alleviating anxiety for officers and families in the community.