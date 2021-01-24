Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Kamala Harris' Roe v. Wade post draws Tennessee governor’s response: ‘Abortion isn’t healthcare’

By Dom Calicchio
Published 
Updated just in
Tennessee
FOX News

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband make history

The new second family makes history with a lot of firsts, and some Chicagoans are watching with hope and pride.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee spoke out last week after Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement to mark the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

"On the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – no matter their income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status," Harris wrote in a Twitter post.

Harris’ message included a broader statement on Roe v. Wade that she released jointly with President Biden.

But Lee, a Republican and vocal opponent of abortion, took offense to Harris’ depiction of ending pregnancies as a form of health care.

"Abortion isn’t healthcare," Lee wrote Friday.


Last July, Lee signed into law a controversial Tennessee bill that called for some of the most restrictive abortion measures in the U.S. – but the law was quickly halted by a federal judge after Lee affixed his signature, according to The Tennessean newspaper of Nashville.

The bill called for abortions to be banned after a fetal heartbeat can be detected; or if the doctor determined the mother was seeking an abortion because of the child’s race or gender, or if the child was diagnosed with Down syndrome, among other restrictions.

The bill also included no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, the newspaper noted.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi reacts to Kamala Harris being named Biden’s running mate

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi reacts to the nomination of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election.

The Tennessee law, like other similar measures proposed or approved across the U.S., quickly became a target for groups such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

placeholder
In his message to Harris, Tennessee’s Lee invited his Twitter followers to mark Roe v. Wade’s 48th anniversary by donating $48 to Hope Clinic, a Tennessee-based pregnancy-support organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Roe v. Wade anniversary brought about several other efforts around the U.S. aimed at reversing, at least in part, the controversial 1973 ruling. Among them:

In Kansas, state Republicans on Friday pushed a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state’s Constitution through the state House in an 86-38 vote, The Associated Press reported. The measure would overturn a 2019 state Supreme Court decision to declare abortion a "fundamental right" in the state.

In South Carolina, a proposal called the "South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act" was approved by a state Senate committee on Thursday and sent to the full Senate for debate, the AP reported.

Alabama and West Virginia were among other states pursuing limits on abortion, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For updates, go to Foxnews.com.