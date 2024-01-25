Expand / Collapse search
Kane County deputy surprises woman with her dinner after delivery driver arrested

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:10AM
Kane County
FOX 32 Chicago

Kane County sheriff's deputy delivers food after delivery driver arrested

A deputy with the Kane County Sheriff's Office delivered food to a residence after the delivery driver was arrested.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A deputy from the Kane County Sheriff's Office went the extra mile this week to ensure a customer's Chipotle craving was satisfied!

In a video captured by Ring and shared with FOX 32 Chicago, the deputy is seen approaching a residence, clutching a Chipotle bag. The doorbell rings, and after a few minutes, the customer opens the door. She inquired whether her food delivery driver had been in an accident.

"No, he got arrested," the deputy said.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the viewer was appreciative that, even though it wasn't in his job description, the deputy played the role of a dinner hero. 