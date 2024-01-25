Kane County deputy surprises woman with her dinner after delivery driver arrested

A deputy from the Kane County Sheriff's Office went the extra mile this week to ensure a customer's Chipotle craving was satisfied!

In a video captured by Ring and shared with FOX 32 Chicago, the deputy is seen approaching a residence, clutching a Chipotle bag. The doorbell rings, and after a few minutes, the customer opens the door. She inquired whether her food delivery driver had been in an accident.

"No, he got arrested," the deputy said.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the viewer was appreciative that, even though it wasn't in his job description, the deputy played the role of a dinner hero.