Kane County officials warn residents of fake treasurer website

Kane County officials are warning residents of a fake website posing as the Kane County Treasurer's site.

The fake site, kanecountytreasure.org, is not secure and includes links for online payments, legal records, court documents, and vehicle registration renewal.

Residents are advised not to attempt to make payments through the fake website.

The authentic site, www.kanecountytreasurer.org, features Kane County Treasurer Chris Lauzen's picture and the Kane County seal in the upper left corner of the payment tab.

In addition, Kane County officials say users of the authentic site must click on a "terms of use agreement" before searching for their tax bill or making a payment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Investigators are looking into the fake site and urge anyone with information to call the Kane County Sheriff's Office at 630-444-1103.