Kanye West donates nearly 4,000 gifts to toy drive in Chicago

Kanye West played Santa Claus on Sunday, donating nearly 4,000 gifts to a toy drive in Chicago.

The rapper and Chicago native was not present at the giveaway at Kennedy King College, but his generosity was felt.

Children from Englewood and across the city filed through the gymnasium, searching for the perfect toys and brand-new clothes.

The event was organized by Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) with the help of area business and community leaders.

"Some will be without this holiday," said Coleman. "Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so we are here today being a blessing."

Coleman says she plans to make 'Toys for Englewood' an annual event.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

