Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce Chicago tour date at Soldier Field
CHICAGO - Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform at Chicago's Soldier Field next year as part of a nationwide stadium tour.
On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.
The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, "GNX," which features SZA on two tracks: "Luther" and the closer "Gloria."
In a review, the album was described as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated "Not Like Us" and won his feud with Drake: "I kill ‘em all before I let 'em kill my joy."
Credit: Andre D. Wagner
Kendrick Lamar, SZA Grand National Tour Dates
- Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
- Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
- May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
- May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
- May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
- May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
- Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier.