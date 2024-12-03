Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce Chicago tour date at Soldier Field

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform at Chicago's Soldier Field next year as part of a nationwide stadium tour.

On Tuesday morning, Lamar and SZA announced the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, "GNX," which features SZA on two tracks: "Luther" and the closer "Gloria."

In a review, the album was described as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated "Not Like Us" and won his feud with Drake: "I kill ‘em all before I let 'em kill my joy."

Credit: Andre D. Wagner

Kendrick Lamar, SZA Grand National Tour Dates

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier.