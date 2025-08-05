Kennedy construction: New split-lane setup starts near Edens

The Brief A new two-week lane configuration begins Tuesday on the outbound Kennedy Expressway. Two lanes will lead to the Edens Expressway, and two to the Kennedy, separated by a barrier wall. The work is part of the ongoing rehab project expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving.



A new lane setup on the outbound Kennedy Expressway begins this week, temporarily reducing six lanes to four and splitting traffic in a newly reconfigured construction zone.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said the new layout is part of the ongoing Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation, which spans from the Edens Expressway junction (I-94) to Ohio Street.

The upcoming work will allow for center lane repairs between Kostner Avenue and the Edens junction.

Starting Tuesday morning, outbound traffic on the Kennedy will shift into a new configuration: four lanes total, divided by a barrier wall. Two left lanes will continue onto the Kennedy (I-90), while two right lanes will split toward the Edens (I-94).

To make the switch, lane and ramp closures were scheduled from last week through Monday. Among the closures:

Right lane closures were extended from just before the Edens junction to Wilson Avenue for pavement repairs.

The outbound Edens ramp to Wilson Avenue was shut down with a marked detour.

Starting at 10 p.m. Monday, the outbound Kennedy gradually reduced to one lane from Kostner to the Edens junction, with intermittent ramp closures.

The express lanes closed at midnight.

All lanes and ramps that were closed overnight reopened by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Keeler Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy, closed since early summer, also reopened at 5 a.m. Tuesday, a month ahead of schedule.

The new four-lane split on the Kennedy is expected to last about two weeks.

What's next:

The full outbound Kennedy rehab is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. Until then, drivers should plan for delays.

IDOT recommends traveling during off-peak hours, taking alternative routes, or using public transportation.

Weather and other conditions may shift the schedule. IDOT says updates will be provided if that happens.

For more information, visit IDOT's Kennedy project website.