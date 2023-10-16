Major Kennedy Expressway ramps on closed as part of ongoing construction project

In the latest update on the Kennedy Expressway construction project, two significant ramp closures have been implemented.

The Milwaukee Avenue ramp to the expressway and the Kennedy ramp to Ogden Avenue are now closed for a duration of at least two weeks.

Drivers can anticipate the reopening of the ramps from the inbound Kennedy Expressway to North Avenue and Fullerton Avenue, and the ramps from Armitage, Kedzie, and Montrose Avenues before the end of the month, according to the Illinois Department of Transporation.

This extensive three-year, $150 million project commenced in the spring, with primary work focused on the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.

Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes accordingly and stay updated on the project's progress.