A shooting on the Kennedy Expressway blocked off traffic Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Shots were fired from a vehicle at another car around 10:22 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Cumberland Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

No one was injured in the shooting. All inbound lanes of the expressway were shut down until around 2:30 a.m. as police investigated.

No further information was provided.