Settlement reached in lawsuit over Kenneka Jenkins' hotel freezer death

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit stemming from the tragic 2017 death of Kenneka Jenkins, who was discovered in a hotel's walk-in freezer in Rosemont.

The 19-year-old Chicago woman died of hypothermia inside the hotel's walk-in freezer while attending a party at the location. Jenkins' mother has been actively advocating for the terms of the settlement to remain confidential and sealed from the public eye, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

The lawsuit involved Jenkins' mother suing the hotel, its security company, and the restaurant potentially leasing the space where her daughter was found. Jenkins' body was discovered about 24 hours after her family had contacted both the hotel and the police to report her missing.

Surveillance footage from the hotel revealed Jenkins wandering alone through a kitchen area near the freezer. Her death raised questions among relatives and friends about whether foul play had been involved. However, law enforcement concluded that her death was an accident.

The lawsuit asserts negligence on the part of the defendants, alleging that they failed to secure the walk-in freezer adequately and conduct a proper search when Jenkins was reported missing.