Kenosha man in extremely critical condition after carjacking good Samaritan

A 20-year-old Kenosha man is in extremely critical condition after carjacking a good Samaritan who pulled over to help him early Friday morning in unincorporated Mundelein.

About 1 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a street sign that was in the roadway near Route 60 and Route 120 in Volo, Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said in a statement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered an entire traffic light pole had been knocked to the ground. An unoccupied Chrysler PT Cruiser with major damage was also located about 1,000 feet off the roadway, north of the intersection, Covelli said.

Deputies inspecting the scene found the driver, a 20-year-old Kenosha man, unconscious on the ground, according to the statement.

Moments before the crash, investigators said a 48-year-old Round Lake Beach woman had pulled over to assist who she thought was a stranded motorist near Route 60 and Erhart Road.

The man forcefully pulled her out of her PT Cruiser and fled in the vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle was determined to be the same one involved in the crash in Volo.

A crash investigation revealed the man was traveling northwest on Route 60 at a high rate of speed in the stolen PT Cruiser, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway near Route 120 and lost control. The man was ejected from the PT Cruiser after it struck a traffic pole and rolled over several times.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where authorities say he is in extremely critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation and charges against the man are pending.