Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington may be best known for her Emmy-nominated performance in the hit series "Scandal," but now the acclaimed actress is opening up to her fans through her new memoir "Thicker Than Water."

Washington’s book tour brings her to Chicago on Thursday, where she’ll appear on stage for a live conversation and even meet with her fans.

"Thicker Than Water" dives into Washington’s career, personal life and her struggles over the years. She opened up with FOX 32's Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about in a one-on-one interview.

"In the book, I’m writing about so many different women," Washington said. "We all evolve so much throughout our lives. At different points in my life, I’ve been so many different people."

The actress added, "I think the person that I am today is maybe someone who has integrated more of those various personalities, experiences, traumas and adventures and coalesced them into one person."

"Thicker Than Water" is in stores now.