KFC 'Sharemobile' spreads joy in Chicago by giving free meals to those in need

A major fast-food chain is touring the U.S. in a holiday-themed food truck to spread joy this season.

On Monday, the "Sharemobile" brightened spirits in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

KFC’s food truck is making stops in three cities, providing roughly 70,000 meals to those in need this season. Its first stop was Shields Elementary School where about 400 kids took home a hot meal this afternoon.

KFC is partnering with the nonprofit "Blessings in a Backpack" to make this all happen.

Shields students were dismissed from school where quite the after-school treat was waiting for them.

Each child was also given a gift card to enjoy another meal with loved ones at a later date.

"Since 1952, KFC has been bringing people together around the table with a bucket of chicken, so we wanted to make sure all these families have a wonderful dinner to take home tonight," said Lori Eberenz, KFC U.S. Director of Public Relations.

KFC’s Sharemobile will also be making stops in Orlando and Houston.