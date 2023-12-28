Kiara Vergan: Missing Chicago woman last seen weeks ago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Kiara Vergan, who goes by KiKi, was last seen on Dec. 2 near the 5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave.

Police say she frequents the area of 51st and Ashland.

Vergan has scarring on her right hand and lower left leg. She also has tattoos on her left forearm.

She could be in need of medical attention, according to police. Vergan is 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.