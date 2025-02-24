Child rescued from suburban Chicago pond by good Samaritans, police say

The Brief A child was rescued by good Samaritans from a pond at an apartment complex in west suburban Lisle on Sunday. The child was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation due to the water's cold temperatures. Local police praised the brave actions of community members who helped the child.



A child who fell into an apartment complex pond was rescued by good Samaritans in west suburban Lisle on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments Complex near the 4700 block of Lake Trail Drive in Lisle, according to police.

Good Samaritans spring into action

What we know:

Officers from the Lisle Police Department and firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District quickly arrived to assist in the rescue.

The child was rescued from the water by community members who also rendered aid, police said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary evaluation because of the water’s cold temperatures.

Police did not identify the child.

What they're saying:

Lisle Deputy Police Chief Craig Gomorczak commended the good Samaritans’ bravery.

"This was one courageous act," Gomorczak said in a statement. "We encourage the public to exercise caution around bodies of water and ice, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous."