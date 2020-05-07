Kristin Cavallari found Jay Cutler 'lazy,' 'unmotivated' before divorce: report

article

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are reportedly divorcing due to a rift caused by her thinking he's not as ambitious as she is.

The couple announced in late April that they’re calling it quits after 10 years together. At the time, she noted that a cause for the split was that they were “growing apart.” Now, a source tells Page Six that the former “Hills” star was growing tired of seeing his career stagnate. The source notes that Cavallari saw him as “unmotivated” and even “lazy” by the end of their marriage.

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” the insider told the outlet. “Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

Cutler spent 8 seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2017 to kick off a career in broadcasting. When that didn’t work out, he came out of retirement to play one season on the Miami Dolphins. After that, the couple moved on to their E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” which has aired for three seasons.

The source told the outlet that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

The insider’s characterization of the marriage is in somewhat stark contrast to what Cavallari said in her announcement of their split on Instagram.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The couple’s divorce proceedings were already starting to get a bit contentious over custody of their three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5 and Saylor, 4. However, the duo reportedly reached an agreement and are currently hammering out the details for her to move into her own place as soon as possible.

