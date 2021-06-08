Kroger to hire 10,000 store associates nationwide in June

Kroger is looking to hire 10,000 store associates nationwide from a one-day recruitment event.

The supermarket chain – which besides the original eponymous stores owns more than a dozen brands including Ralphs, Harris Teeter and Dillons – announced it will host a hiring event on Thursday, June 10, in a press release.

Jobseekers will be able to find open roles in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations, according to Kroger. The company also owns the e-commerce company Home Chef and Fred Myer Jewelers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The event is reportedly being held with a "hybrid" approach, which will allow applicants to complete in-store and virtual interviews with recruiters.

The Kroger Family of Companies is looking to hire 10,000 store associates nationwide from a one-day recruitment event. (Kroger)

"At The Kroger Family of Companies, our purpose, to feed the human spirit, shapes our culture and fuels our growth strategy, and our need for 10,000 more friendly and engaged associates reflects the acceleration of our business and position as one of the top retailers and employers in the U.S.," Kroger's Head of Talent Acquisition Dawn Gilmore said, in a statement.

For those who are interested in working for Kroger, the company is encouraging applicants to complete their registration at jobs.kroger.com.

Registered applicants can search for available roles for all the retail brands The Kroger Family of Companies owns.

According to the company’s news release, there are "2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names."

To attract applicants, Kroger highlighted its national average wage for store associates is now more than $15.50 per hour. It also expects to increase that average wage to $16 per hour with a $350 million investment the company made in 2021.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Kroger also named its partnered health and wellness programs with Magellan Health, BetterHelp and Whil along with a single $100 payment to store associates who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Store discounts, flexible scheduling and advance pay options were touted as additional job perks.

Kroger's press release states that jobseekers can find open roles in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations. (Kroger)

Potential employees who are looking to advance their skills can take advantage of Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, which offers up to $21,000. Or they can seek "role-specific training and resources" with corporate-owned or third-party development programs, including FEED and Axonify.

In recent weeks retailers and service industry employers have been launching large-scale hiring events that have aimed to recruit thousands.

These recruitment efforts come at a time when American companies are prepping to operate at pre-pandemic levels as more people get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. According to CDC data, more than 139 million Americans are fully vaccinated as of Monday evening.

Other grocery chains that have recently ramped up hiring include Albertsons, Aldi’s, Lidl, Publix, Stop and Shop and 7-Eleven.

Kroger stock is up more than 22% year to date.

Advertisement

More details on Fox Business.