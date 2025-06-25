Ofc. Krystal Rivera funeral: Chicago mourns officer killed in line of duty

The Brief Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera will be laid to rest today after being accidentally shot by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect. The 36-year-old officer, remembered as a dedicated mentor and mother of a 10-year-old daughter, was fatally wounded on June 5 while pursuing a suspect in the Chatham neighborhood. Two men now face multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.



Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera will be laid to rest today, weeks after she was accidentally shot and killed by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect.

The funeral will take place at noon at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park. It will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

Rivera worked for the department for four years. She was described as hard-working and a mentor to younger officers. She also leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

"She did great work and if you talk to anyone on her team, they will tell you how great of a worker she was," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said after the shooting. "This is the risk that our officers take every single day."

Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera | Provided

The backstory:

Rivera was fatally shot on June 5 while pursuing a suspect on the South Side, authorities said.

Police said she and her partner had stopped a man who ran into a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. During the chase, officers encountered a man armed with a gun, identified as Adrian Rucker.

According to authorities, Rucker pointed the weapon in their direction. Rivera’s partner fired their weapon and unintentionally struck her in the back. She later died from her injuries.

Rucker fled the scene but was later taken into custody. He has been charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of fraudulent identification, and drug possession.

On Saturday, a second man was charged in connection with the police pursuit. Jaylin Arnold, 27, was charged with armed violence, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug possession.