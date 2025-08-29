Chicago roads, airports take on Labor Day travel surge

The Brief Holiday travel is expected to bring major traffic and airport crowds across the Chicago area this Labor Day weekend. Nearly 2 million vehicles will use tollways, while O’Hare braces for record passenger numbers. Drivers and flyers are urged to plan ahead as construction and delays remain likely.



The last summer getaway means Chicago-area roads are going to be congested.

What we know:

Cars flooded the expressways and tollways Friday as people headed to Wisconsin, Michigan and other Midwest destinations.

The Tollway Authority predicts 1.9 million vehicles will use the 294-mile system. The traffic will be heavy this afternoon and Tuesday when everyone heads home.

Construction will continue on those roads, so the closures are still going to be in place.

IDOT says it will lift construction where possible. On the Kennedy Expressway, exits that were closed will reopen for the weekend.

Airports are expecting record travel.

American Airlines says today is the launch of the busiest Labor Day weekend ever at O’Hare. Following the busiest summer of air travel. The airline added technology to help passengers get themselves and their bags checked in with efficiency.

Getting to the airport will take extra time.

What they're saying:

Drivers say they are aware of the peak travel times and will plan ahead, whether heading out or heading home.

Fred Fornell said he is driving to Michigan to be with family. He times it right to "not get caught in the mess."

Tyler Spaeth plans to grill and spend time with his dogs at his Tinley Park home. He said summer went fast, "it’s cold."

Lauren Grady has a trip planned to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband. They are going to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. For the weekend, they will remain at home.

Chicago is one of the top cities when it comes to roadside assistance calls. It’s dead batteries and lockouts, so those kinds of service calls will also take time.