Lady Gaga to play Wrigley Field show as part of 'The Chromatica Ball' summer tour

Lady Gaga will be returning to Chicago this summer for a performance at Wrigley Field as part of The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour.

The Friendly Confines will host the pop icon on Aug. 15, one of nine North American shows on the tour's second leg.

Lady Gaga was set to perform at Wrigley on Aug. 27, 2021 but the show was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for her new Chicago show.

Tickets are on sale now for the concert.