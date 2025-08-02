Deadly hit-and-run: Chicago area police seek suspect pickup truck

The Brief Lake County police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The July 27 crash left Adrian Rogel-Villanueva, a 19-year-old motorcyclist, dead. Police identified the suspect vehicle involved in the crash as a maroon 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck.



Police in the north suburbs are searching for a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last weekend.

The crash resulted in the death of Adrian Rogel-Villanueva, 19, of Waukegan, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Rogel-Villanueva was riding a motorcycle when he was hit in the intersection of Green Bay Road and Sallmon Avenue in Beach Park around 5:50 a.m. on July 27.

Police identified the suspect vehicle involved in the crash as a maroon 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the truck is in a garage or a body repair shop somewhere. It is also believed to have front-end damage and damage to the passenger side.

Police also think the owner may have removed the license plates. The GMC might also have two decals on the top of the rear window, but they may also have been removed by the owner.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the actual truck.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police in the north suburbs are searching for a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last weekend. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the truck or the crash is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4000 or report a tip online. They can also reach the Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.