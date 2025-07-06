Lake County man had cocaine, MDMA pills, cannabis, mushrooms in home, police say

The Brief A shooting in north suburban Lake County led to the discovery of several drugs inside a home. Sheriff's police said they found cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms in the house. A 34-year-old man is facing multiple drug-related charges.



A report of a shooting led to police discovering a large amount of drugs in a north suburban home early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the 18600 block of Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee around 2:15 a.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The 911 caller said they saw a man and a woman shooting from their yard, police said.

Deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the occupant, Nazareth T. Collins, 34, as he was coming out of the front door.

Police said deputies saw several discharged rounds in the yard of the home.

Collins and others inside the home were allegedly uncooperative with deputies and did not allow them to search the residence.

Still, deputies believed the guns were still inside the home, so they obtained a search warrant from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. A judge approved the warrant later Saturday morning.

Then, members of the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team searched the home and found multiple drugs including:

Over 500 grams of cocaine

Over 40 grams of MDMA pills

Over 1,400 grams of cannabis

Over 35 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Alprazolam pills

Deputies, however, did not find guns, but they believe they were likely removed from the home by someone else before police arrived.

Nazareth T. Collins (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Collins was then charged with several crimes, including unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine, psilocybin, and MDMA, unlawful possession of cocaine, MDMA, and psilocybin, cannabis possession and possession with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of alprazolam.

What's next:

Police said additional charges may be possible tied to the alleged shooting.

Collins will stay in police custody pending a court hearing on Sunday. Prosecutors intend to ask a judge that he remain in jail while awaiting trial.