2 Wisconsin men injured after truck goes airborne, strikes pole and trees in Lake County crash

Two people were injured, one critically, after a vehicle crash in suburban Wadsworth early Sunday.

At about 4:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 41 and Kelly Road in Wadsworth for a traffic crash.

While investigating the crash, deputies determined that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven by a 19-year-old Kenosha man, was approaching Kelly Road on Route 41 when he said he looked at his GPS and failed to successfully navigate a curve in the road.

The Dodge left the roadway, struck a pole and drove into a ditch. The vehicle went airborne, struck two trees and landed on its driver's side.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle, also a 19-year-old Kenosha man, were trapped inside the vehicle.

The two were then extricated by fire officials and taken to an area hospital.

The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.