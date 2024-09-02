1 dead after car crashes into tree in Lake County, driver ejected from vehicle: sheriff

The Brief A person died after crashing into a tree on Grass Lake Road in Lake County early Monday morning. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the 2009 Pontiac Vibe and pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no details about the driver have been released.



A person is dead after crashing into a tree in Lake County Monday morning.

At about 4:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Grass Lake Road and Bluff Lane in unincorporated Antioch for a report of a vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, they located a 2009 Pontiac Vibe on the south side of the roadway and both the vehicle and a tree had major damage.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not provide any details about the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.