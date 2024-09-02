1 dead after car crashes into tree in Lake County, driver ejected from vehicle: sheriff
CHICAGO - A person is dead after crashing into a tree in Lake County Monday morning.
At about 4:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Grass Lake Road and Bluff Lane in unincorporated Antioch for a report of a vehicle crash.
When deputies arrived, they located a 2009 Pontiac Vibe on the south side of the roadway and both the vehicle and a tree had major damage.
The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
The sheriff's office did not provide any details about the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.