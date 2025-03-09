Suspects crash into multiple cars, fired gun in Chicago’s northern suburbs, police say

The Brief Two men were arrested in connection with multiple hit-and-run crashes and the firing of a gun in north suburban Lake County. A 9-year-old boy was injured in one of the crashes. The two suspects were found also possessing multiple drugs, police said.



Two men were arrested after allegedly causing multiple car crashes and firing a gun in north suburban Lake County on Saturday evening.

The driver, Paul J. Zawojski, 29, and the passenger, Chase Parthe, 31, were both arrested in connection with multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Parthe (left) and Paul J. Zawojski (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Police pursue suspects

What we know:

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash a little before 5 p.m. at O’Plaine Road and Route 137 in Green Oaks.

Deputies learned a silver pickup truck hit the victim’s car and fled the scene.

A 9-year-old boy had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries due to the crash, police said.

Deputies also learned that before the crash in Green Oaks, the same pickup was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash on O’Plaine Road and Route 120 in Waukegan.

While fleeing that scene, the driver allegedly illegally passed another car and nearly forced it off the road. As the truck sped past, the passenger inside allegedly fired two rounds from a gun, though it was unclear where they were aimed.

After dispatchers issued an alert with a description of the suspect car, a Highland Park police officer found the pickup near Route 41 and Deerfield Road. The officer detained both suspects until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Deputies found a 9mm pistol and "numerous" drugs inside the pickup, police said.

Parthe was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of cocaine, Xanax, Adderall, and cannabis.

Zawojski was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, failure to report a crash causing injury, open transportation of alcohol, and multiple traffic violations.

What's next:

Both suspects remain in the Lake County Jail pending their first court appearance. Lake County prosecutors intend to ask a judge to keep both men in jail to await trial.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg applauded his deputies for their work on the case.

"Yet again, I am incredibly proud of our team!" he said in a statement. "Our deputies quickly responded to the scene and investigated, while our 911 emergency telecommunicators were able to disseminate information quickly. All of this led to the apprehension of two incredibly reckless and dangerous men. We wish the child involved in the crash a speedy recovery."