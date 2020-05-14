Lake County, IN coroner searches for the family of Elisha Anderson

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office is looking to find the family of a recently deceased Hammond man.

Elisha Anderson, 68, is in the care of the coroner’s office, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said. He was a resident of the Munster Med-Inn nursing home but previously lived at 527 State St. in Hammond.

The coroner’s office is now asking for the public’s help in finding Anderson’s immediate family or relatives.

Anyone with information about Anderson can call the coroner’s office at 219-755-3265.