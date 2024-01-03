Lake County to house inmates at McHenry County Jail amid 'staffing crisis'

The Lake County Sheriff's Office plans to temporarily house up to 150 inmates at the McHenry County Jail amid a "staffing crisis."

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg says he's entered an agreement with McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman to alleviate safety concerns.

Staffing is down 40% from normal levels in the Lake County Sheriff’s Corrections Division due to employees on FMLA, absences and vacancies.

The two counties have entered a one-year agreement, extendable up to two years, which involves Lake County paying $100 per day, per inmate housed at the McHenry County Jail.

"I'm happy and honored to assist Sheriff Idleburg and the Lake County Sheriff's Office of housing inmates in their time of need. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to assure the mission of safety is not lost," McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman said.

McHenry County Corrections will transport all inmates to and from each jail, and ensure those being temporarily housed in McHenry County will be back in Lake County for their required court appearances.

Lake County officials say McHenry County Jail will begin receiving inmates the week of Jan. 7.

Sheriff Idleburg says the correctional division is working to fill vacancies and will continue to ask county leaders to help with retention efforts, including increased pay for corrections staff and sign-on bonuses.