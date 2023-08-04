Lake County K9 officer receives life-saving body armor vest

Lake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Axel received a bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit organization this week.

"Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has come through again for us! By receiving a donated vest, we are able to use the funds we would have used to purchase a vest on other items for our ten canines. We protect all of our canines with bullet and stab protective vests," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

K9 Axel | Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was founded in 2009. Their mission is to provide protective vests and support to law enforcement dogs across the USA.

The organization has given more than 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program accepts U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively working with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests can also participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.