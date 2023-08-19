Lake County K9 captures suspect who threatened to shoot man during skid-steer robbery

A suburban Chicago man is facing felony charges after threatening to shoot a man during a robbery attempt Friday in unincorporated Vernon Hills.

Adam Frank, 41, of Lake Zurich, has been charged with felony armed robbery, theft over $500 and aggravated assault, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

About 3:15 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the 24800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 40-year-old man who lived at the address told authorities he woke up to the sound of his skid-steer being driven off his property.

Adam Frank and K9 Drako (Lake County sheriffs office)

When he went outside to investigate, he was confronted by Frank who told the man he'd shoot him if he called police. Frank got out of the skid-steer and ran from the scene.

Two sheriffs K9s, including K9 Drako and K9 Ranger, tracked Frank for about a mile before locating him in a wetland area, where he surrendered to deputies.

Frank was transported to the Lake County Jail where he's being held of $500,000 bond. He is due to appear in court again on Aug. 25.