Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47.

Another one of Green's relatives said they had plans to pick her up for an appointment, but when they showed up at the victim's home in the 13100 block fo Shenandoah Trail, Green never answered the doorbell or the phone.

Harvell came out to the driveway and told the caller that Green was not home. The caller found that odd and called in the wellbeing check.

Deputies arrived and spoke to the caller. That's when Harvell came outside with what appeared to be dried blood on his arms.

Harvell was arrested and deputies searched the area. They found Green deceased in a wheelbarrow near a tree line in the back of the property and a shovel by the rear door.

The Sheriff's Office said Green had several sharp-force injuries and cuts on her body.

Sheriff’s detectives searched the home with a warrant and found evidence, including a knife with what appeared to have fresh blood on it. Harvell was transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges for teo counts of first-degree murder.

Harvell remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday.