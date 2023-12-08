Lake County man found guilty of attempted murder in 'unprovoked' bus stabbing

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man on a public transportation bus was found guilty of murder after a two-day-long bench trial.

Errol Shakes, 53, was first charged with attempt murder, a Class X felony, on Oct. 21. Both Libertyville police and Vernon Hills police responded to the call.

Authorities said both of the men knew each other and spoke just before the "unprovoked" attack.

The bench trial for Shakes began Dec. 5. The State rested on Tuesday afternoon and the Defense rested Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Several witnesses for the State, including officers who found the victim with severe injuries and medical staff who treated the victim, testified during the trial.

Video that police obtained from the bus also showed Shakes stabbing the victim multiple times, according to officials.

Shakes' charge of attempt murder has a punishment of six to 30 years in prison – 85 percent of his sentence must be served.

At last check, Shakes is still in custody. He will receive his sentence on Jan. 19, 2024.