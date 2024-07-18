Lake County man charged with beating pregnant girlfriend, fleeing police

article

A suburban man has been charged after "repeatedly punching" his pregnant girlfriend Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, officials said.

Around 5 p.m., a 43-year-old woman called police to report her daughter's boyfriend, 22-year-old Felix James, Jr., attacked her and her pregnant daughter in the 1900 block of Midday Drive in Zion, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

James left the residence with his girlfriend in his Chevrolet HHR before sheriff's deputies arrived.

A short time later, a witness reported seeing James "repeatedly punching" his girlfriend in the car while they were driving on Hunt Club Road near Route 120, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy saw James' car and tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, James drove away from law enforcement and eventually ran a red light on Route 21 at the Washington Street intersection where his vehicle was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound. The HHR then hit a Honda Odyssey which then struck a Subaru Outback.

Sheriff's deputies rescued James' girlfriend and took her to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of her unborn child.

James was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he suffered in the crash.

James was later released from the hospital and taken to Lake County Jail. He was charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant woman, aggravated fleeing and eluding, two counts of domestic battery and several traffic citations.

Two other drivers were injured in the crash and were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.