Lake County resident tests positive for measles, health department says

The Lake County Health Department reported its first case of measles on Saturday.

The Health Department says the case was confirmed in a Lake County resident and was determined to be related to the ongoing outbreak in the city of Chicago.

Officials say they are working to identify and notify people that may have been exposed to measles, including at the facilities where the Lake County resident sought medical care.

The Health Department is in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as the investigation continues.

Members of the public who were at any of the locations on the dates below might have been exposed to measles:

Lake County measles exposure list (Lake County Health Department)

Anyone vaccinated against measles is likely protected and does not need to take further action at this time, the Health Department instructs.

Unvaccinated individuals who were at any of the locations above on the dates and times listed, may have been exposed to measles and should contact the Health Department’s Communicable Disease team at (847) 377-8130.