Lake County residents impacted by pandemic can now apply for rental assistance

If you live in Lake County and are having trouble paying your rent, you may be eligible to receive rental assistance.

Funds are available for renters affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-related hardships include someone in your home who was laid-off, furloughed or had work hours cut, as well as someone who has extra costs due to Covid-related medical bills, or if someone needs to stay home due to childcare challenges.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

To find out if you're eligible, call 2-1-1, or go to 211lakecounty.org.