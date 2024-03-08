Lake County Sheriff's K9 Loki finds missing injured woman

article

Lake County Sheriff's K9 Loki located a missing endangered woman Thursday evening in unincorporated Lake Villa.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a woman attempting to self-harm around 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3800 block of North Villa Court. Upon arriving, deputies learned the woman had deep cuts on her arms and ran away.

K9 Loki tracked the woman down and located her in the neighborhood next to a neighbor's garage. She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and to undergo a mental health evaluation.

"Kudos to K9 Loki and Deputy Lowe for tracking toward the woman, ultimately locating her and allowing her to receive proper treatment," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "Our K9 teams are extremely active throughout Lake County and have incredible success. I am proud of all of them."

Lake County Sheriff's K9 officer Dax was injured while apprehending a suspect last weekend. K9 Dax was unable to bear weight on his hind legs. He is currently receiving veterinary care.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.