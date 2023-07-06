Lake County Sheriff's K9s receive new donated body armor

Two Lake County sheriff’s K9s will be better protected against injuries thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

Sheriff’s K9 Boomer and K9 Drako each received vests which protects against bullet and stab wounds from the Massachusetts based non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

K9s Zeus's vest was sponsored by Barbara Napolitano of Oak Brook, IL and embroidered with the "Gifted by B. Napolitano". K9s Drako's vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brittany Piccola of Watchung, NJ and embroidered with "In honor of Nancy Plis".

Zeus Vest Photo | Lake County Sheriffs Office

Vested Interest in K9's was established in 2009 to provide bullet and stamp protective vests and other assistance for dogs in law enforcement throughout the United States, the sheriff’s office said. There are around 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The organization has provided over 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, the sheriff’s office said.

A $985 donation provides one protective vest for a law enforcement K9, the sheriff’s office said. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

K9 Drako Vest | Lake County Sheriffs Office

"Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has been such a tremendous partner for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and to law enforcement across the country. This amazing organization makes it their mission to ensure canines across the country are equipped with the same body armor as our deputies and police officers. We are very grateful for donors Barbara Napolitano and Brittany Piccola," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

For more information visit their website at vik9s.org.