Lake County encouraging youth participation in elections with 'I Voted' sticker design contest

Lake County is aiming to engage young people in the election process.

County Clerk Anthony Vega has initiated an 'I Voted' sticker design contest open to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The contest's theme is "Lake County Votes," but students are not obligated to include these words in their designs. Prizes include gift cards for one student from each grade level, with a grand prize winner having their design selected as the official Lake County 'I Voted' sticker for the 2024 elections.

Submissions will be accepted until November 30th. For more details, visit lakecountyclerk.info online.