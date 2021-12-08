Lake Geneva Ice Castles construction begins

article

Construction has officially begun at the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva. Freezing temperatures this week have allowed crews to begin growing icicles, a spokesperson said FOX6 News on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

"Ice artisans" began growing and harvesting icicles to create the frozen attraction, which draws thousands of visitors to the area each winter.

Each day, the ice artisans will harvest and hand-place up to 10,000 icicles to build the acre-sized attraction. Ice Castles in Wisconsin will also offer horse-drawn sleigh rides down an illuminated winter path this season.

The Utah-based company behind the attraction anticipates the Ice Castles will open in mid-to-late January, weather permitting. Until then, teams will spend thousands of hours working out in below-freezing temperatures – dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles.

The life-size frozen playground includes ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice create a glow throughout the experience.

The castles in Lake Geneva are one of five locations in the United States. Other locations include: Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

A limited number of priority booking vouchers are on sale at the Ice Castles website.