Lake Geneva sexual assault, Illinois correctional officer charged

A Cook County, Illinois correctional officer has been charged with sexual assault and other crimes in Lake Geneva, prosecutors say.

According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Regino Torres of Chicago showed up "intoxicated" at the victim's Lake Geneva home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Torres and the victim new each other, the complaint states. He was holding a pocket knife and used a racial slur while trying to get inside.

The complaint states Torres "pushed his way" inside and pushed the victim against a wall. He allegedly put his hands around her neck multiple times during the altercation – causing visible injuries. After the sexual assault took place, the victim said Torres sat in her living room before leaving. He drove around but later returned and tried to get back inside.

Per the complaint, Torres sent the victim messages apologizing and "asking that she not get him into trouble."

In all, Torres is charged with:

Second-degree sexual assault

False imprisonment

Strangulation and suffocation (two counts)

Court records show Torres made his initial court appearance on Oct. 25. The records indicate that he is employed as a Cook County correctional officer.

The court issued a $25,000 signature bond for Torres, and he is due back in court on Nov. 18.