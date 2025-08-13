Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

The Brief A man was pulled from Lake Michigan early Wednesday and later died at a hospital. Police are investigating his death.



A man died after being found unresponsive in Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Just after 1 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials were called to the 3900 block of North Recreation Drive for a report of an unresponsive man in the water, according to CPD.

The CFD marine unit pulled the man from the water and took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Chicago police have launched a death investigation.