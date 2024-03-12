Lake Shore Drive crash shuts down NB lanes, snarls rush hour traffic

A multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive shut down all northbound traffic for roughly an hour Tuesday morning on Chicago's Near South Side.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near the 31st Street exit. Traffic was backed up all the way to 53rd Street as crews attempted to clear the crash.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers were advised to use the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway if commuting in from the South Side.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.