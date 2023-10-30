DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured on Chicago's South Side

Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A Nissan sedan was changing lanes while traveling southbound around 8:48 p.m. when it was struck by a Chevrolet sedan in the 3000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The crash caused the Nissan, which was carrying four occupants, to strike a tree. The driver and a passenger of the car were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.

Two 21-year-old women, who were also in the Nissan, were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet and his passenger were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.