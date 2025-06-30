Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View alley; police searching for four suspects

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted late Sunday night in a Lakeview alley. Police say two men and two women approached her, with the men carrying out the assault before all four fled in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital, and no arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.



A 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted late Sunday night in the Lake View neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a call for a well-being check in the 3800 block of North Wilton Avenue. There, the victim told police she had been sitting in an alley when she was approached by two unknown men and two unknown women.

Police said the two men attacked and sexually assaulted her before all four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle heading in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to Thorek Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.