Lake View Taco Fest highlights Chicago's best

Craving a taco or authentic Mexican street-style grub? Enjoy some of Chicago's best at the Lake View Taco Fest.

The event celebrated it's 10th year this weekend.

The second day of the festival kicked off Sunday at 11 a.m. Southport Avenue between Roscoe Street and Addison Street is lined with local vendors serving authentic street food until 10 p.m.

The fest also features special Margarita and Modelo beer and taco pairings, two music stages, Luche Libre Mexican wrestlers, activities for kids and visitors can text vote for Chicago’s "Best Taco."

Sample from the city’s top vendors such as Tuco & Blondie, Barconia, Beat Kitchen, Taqueria La Ciudad, Taqueria Arceo, La Cebollita Grill, D.S Tequila Company, Cabos Tacos, Banges Mexican Food, El Campeon, Prime Tacos, Carnitas Roldan and last year’s Critic’s Choice Winner Tikki Masala Taco House by Tandoor Char House.

The wrestlers come out at 5 p.m.

The event is free, but donations are accepted.