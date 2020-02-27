Lake View woman charged with stabbing man who bumped into her on Loop Blue Line train: police

article

A 50-year-old Lake View woman is charged with stabbing a man in the thumb after he accidentally bumped into her Wednesday night on a subway train in the Loop.

Briana Hicks is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, Chicago police said. The 62-year-old man, stabbed in his thumb, declined to pursue felony charges.

The confrontation happened about 11:45 on a CTA Blue Line train near the Jackson Station, at 300 S. Dearborn Ave., police said.

The 62-year-old man bumped into Hicks, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said. He refused medical treatment, and Hicks was arrested at the scene.

She is due in court March 19.