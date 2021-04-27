Lake Villa man charged with possessing nearly 3 kilos of cocaine, firearm

article

A convicted felon has been charged with possessing nearly three kilograms of powder cocaine and a semiautomatic firearm in his northwest suburban home.

Anthony L. Brown, 38, is charged with felony counts of manufacturing/delivery of more than 900 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine. Brown was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

Brown was arrested on Friday after detectives from the Lake County Sheriff's Special Investigation Group conducted a search warrant of his apartment in the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa.

A documented street gang member, Brown was on bond following a 2020 arrest and was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

"We have zero tolerance for those who traffic drugs in our community," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "This case was the culmination of great teamwork between the members serving in our Special Investigations Group and our federal partners, which will prevent nearly three kilos of cocaine from making it into our community."

Brown is being held in the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail and is due in court on April 30.