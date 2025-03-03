Lakemoor man charged with murder after shooting son 5 times

article

A Lakemoor man was charged with several felonies after allegedly shooting and killing his son Sunday and leaving the scene before his arrest, authorities said.

Deadly shooting

The backstory:

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Rand Road around 1:23 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Wauconda Fire Protection District transported him to Northern Illinois Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:01 p.m. Court documents identified the victim as Ryan Piezonka.

Police later identified the suspect as James R. Piezonka, 64, who lived at the same address as the victim. According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Piezonka shot his son five times in the torso and arm before leaving the scene without attempting to help him. Police arrested him shortly after.

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Piezonka with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

What's next:

After being held at the Lakemoor Police Department, Piezonka was transferred to the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility, where he remains in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m.