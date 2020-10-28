Lakeshore flood advisory issued through Friday

The shores of Lake Michigan could see flooding and waves as high as 9-feet-tall as gusty winds move into the area Thursday.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday in Cook and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service.

“Onlookers may be swept into the lake by the large waves,” forecasters warned in their advisory. “The large waves combined with very high lake levels could exacerbate already significant beach and shoreline erosion sustained over the past several months.”

Winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected along the lakefront, according to the weather service. The conditions are expected to ease Friday morning.