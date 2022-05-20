Lakeview Pantry rebrands as Nourishing Hope in effort to serve more Chicagoans

A longtime North Side food pantry is growing and changing Friday in order to serve more people in Chicago.

Staff, volunteers and community members celebrated the grand opening of the new headquarters for Lakeview Pantry, a North Side institution for 52 years, which will now go by a new name, Nourishing Hope.

The new headquarters is on Hubbard Street near Ashland Avenue. It's more centrally located in Chicago, allowing the longtime pantry to serve people, not just on the North Side, where they'll still have a pantry in Lake View, but across other parts of the city as well.

The move comes at a time of great need. Hunger has deepened during the pandemic along with inflation, pushing up the cost of food with families trying to find baby formula and people trying figure out how they can pay for their gas.

The new name, Nourishing Hope, comes with the new mission when those involved say it is truly needed.

"You see, we have long outgrown our name," CEO Kellie O'Connell said. "As many of you know, we no longer serve just the Lake View community and haven't for 40 years and no longer are just a food pantry and haven't been for nearly 30 years."

Many people were on hand Friday for the grand opening including Chicago's First Lady Amy Eshleman.

"We know no Chicagoan should need to worry about putting food on the table," Eshleman said. "No Chicagoan should feel alone or hopeless and Nourishing Hope. understands these challenges often go hand-in-hand."

The new headquarters will also help them expand a food delivery program that they've been doing.

The pantry is also going to be including a lot of social services as well as job training, housing, all the things they say need to be addressed into those root causes of hunger that they have seen worsen during the pandemic.